Newman Hammers Ellender to Open Sunkist Shootout, Riverdale Beats Ben Franklin – Crescent City Sports

Area Prep Basketball Report for Wednesday, Dec. 28

In the opening round of the Sunkist Shootout in Lafayette, Defending Division III state Champion Newman rolled over Ellender, 75-56.

The Greenies took a 13-10 lead after one quarter and Newman led 33-28 at halftime. Newman broke it open in the third quarter, outscoring the Patriots 31-17 to take a 64-45 lead going to the final quarter.

Todd Jones had 16 points and nine rebounds while Chris Leman had 16 points and six rebounds. Chris Lockett scored 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

The Greenies won the battle of the boards by a 30-23 margin.

Richard Hampton topped Ellender (5-7) with 15 points, Tamaj Vergin had 12 points and Royal Williams finished with 11 points.

Newman (13-2) will play Teurlings Catholic in the winner’s bracket Wednesday at 4:30 pm

Riverdale edged Ben Franklin 68-65 on the Lakefront.

In a close game throughout, Riverdale led 21-15 after one quarter and maintained a 33-29 lead by halftime. It was 52-49 going to the final quarter.

Junior Roland Bullard led the Rebels with 25 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the field, including sinking all four of his 3-point attempts. Bullard added 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Senior Monroe Gardner had 21 points on 8 of 15 shooting and sank a trio of 3-pointers. Gardner added six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Riverdale (7-7) made 10 shots from 3-point range.

Area Prep Basketball Results from Tuesday, Dec. 27

Archbishop Hannan 59, Destrehan 49

Archbishop Rummel 56, AC Reynolds (NC) 33

Brother Martin 73, Cookeville (TN) 57

East Jefferson 54, Franklin 50

French Settlement 45, Lake Arthur 28

John Ehret 80, Pearl River 49

Northshore 60, St. Petersburg (FL) 55

Northshore 69, Thibodaux 59

Prep Student Academy Training Academy (TX) 71, Landry 43

Riverdale 68, Ben Franklin 65

Sophie B. Wright 60, 38 South Plaquemines

St. Charles Catholic 31, Notre Dame 20

St. Thomas Catholic (TX) 52, St. Augustine 40

St. Thomas More 61, St. Thomas Aquinas 56

Sunkist Shootout

Newman 75, Ellender 56 (full box score below)

Girls

South Plaquemines 34, Haynes Academy 32

Springfield 54, Lake Arthur 40

St. James 48, Riverside Academy 35