Newman Goes 2-1 at Tomahawk Volleyball Invite

The Newman Cardinals fell to Tomahawk and defeated Antigo and Prentice at the Tomahawk Volleyball Quad Friday evening.

v. Tomahawk

Kills

Aces

OnFocus Volleyball Computer Rankings September 19: Marshfield, Athens, Columbus Catholic, Prentice and Phillips Ranked #1-5

Assists

digs

Scores

Team 1 2 3 Final NHS 20 25 11 1 THS 25 18 12 2

v. Antigo

Kills Lily Shields and Camille Sobolewski, 5

Aces Ashley Jankowski, 4

Assists Lily Shields 10, Paige Guld 9

digs Lily 15 and Grace Carlson 12

Blocks Annika 4 and Camille 4

Scores

NHS 22 25 15 2 AHS 25 22 11 1

v. Prentice Kills Annika 10, Lily 9 Aces Grace 4, Lily 3 Assists Paige Gould 13 digs Paige Reeves 17, Grace 13 Scores Team 1 2 3 Final NHS 24 21 15 2 Ph.S 22 25 11 1

2022 OnFocus Week 6 High School Football Scoreboard

OnFocus September 19 Computer Football Rankings: Colby, Auburndale, Gilman, Edgar and Assumption #1-5

OnFocus Volleyball Computer Rankings September 19: Marshfield, Athens, Columbus Catholic, Prentice and Phillips Ranked #1-5

****************************************************** **********************

Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?

We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?

Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:

Nominate an athlete or team: HERE

**************************************************

Pancakes or Waffles! We feature top area Athletes with our world-renowned feature. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE

College Athlete Roundup! We want to recognize student-athletes from the area who are competing at the college level. Send us information on college athletes from the area with our simple form HERE

Where are they now? We feature Athletes and difference makers from the past, standouts in sports who excelled over the years and have moved on. Know of a former athlete, coach or difference maker who we should feature? Know of a former standout competitor whose journey beyond central Wisconsin sports is one we should share? Send us information on Athletes and difference makers of the past with our simple form HERE

Baked or Fried! We also feature difference makers throughout central Wisconsin: coaches, booster club leaders, administration, volunteers, you name it. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE

We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!