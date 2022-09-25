Newman Goes 2-1 at Tomahawk Volleyball Invite
The Newman Cardinals fell to Tomahawk and defeated Antigo and Prentice at the Tomahawk Volleyball Quad Friday evening.
v. Tomahawk
Kills
Aces
Assists
digs
Scores
|
Team
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
Final
|
NHS
|
20
|
25
|
11
|
1
|
THS
|
25
|
18
|
12
|
2
v. Antigo
Kills Lily Shields and Camille Sobolewski, 5
Aces Ashley Jankowski, 4
Assists Lily Shields 10, Paige Guld 9
digs Lily 15 and Grace Carlson 12
Blocks Annika 4 and Camille 4
Scores
|
NHS
|
22
|
25
|
15
|
2
|
AHS
|
25
|
22
|
11
|
1
v. Prentice
Kills Annika 10, Lily 9
Aces Grace 4, Lily 3
Assists Paige Gould 13
digs Paige Reeves 17, Grace 13
Scores
|
Team
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
Final
|
NHS
|
24
|
21
|
15
|
2
|
Ph.S
|
22
|
25
|
11
|
1
