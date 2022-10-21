Newman Defeats Pacelli in Volleyball Regional Semifinal

Newman Catholic defeated Pacelli in WIAA Volleyball Semifinals Thursday evening, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16.

¨Our middles stayed involved in the offense and our defense was quick to react to Pacelli’s attacks whether a swing or a tip. We struggled at the service line, missing 6 serves in just the first set,” explained Newman Assistant Coach Ashley Lange. ¨We cleaned up those errors, committed to blocking, and took the match in 3. ¨

Final Scores

25-22, 25-17, 25-16

Stat Leaders

Aces- Paige Reeves 2

Assists- Paige Guld 18

Block Assists- Camille Sobolewski 4, Mel Severson 3

Digs- Grace Carlson and Paige Guld 16, Paige Reeves and Lily Shields 11

Kills- Camille Sobolewski 12, Lily Shields 10

