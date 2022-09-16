Newman Catholic Volleyball Gets Comeback Win over Stratford

The Lady Cards battled once again for a match win. We struggled to find a rhythm in the first set, falling behind 1-5. Stratford came prepared with confidence, loud energy, and scrappy defense leaving few holes for us to score. After dropping the first set, we had to reset, focus on fundamentals, and strategize against their big swings. We zeroed in on blocking, serving, and digs and reduced our errors to come out victorious in sets 2, 3, and 4.

NHS 21 25 25 25 3 SHS 25 17 13 20 1

Stat Leaders

Kills

Aces

Blocks

digs

Assists

