Newly Passed Spending Bill Increases Arts Funding by Nearly $30 Million

President Biden is expected to sign the bill, which in total allocates $1.7 trillion in funds.

Congress passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill December 23. The measure includes nearly $30 million in additional funding to the National Endowment for the Arts, bringing the organization’s total budget to $207 million.

The legislation passed in a 225-201 vote in the House, one day after a 68-29 bipartisan vote cleared the bill in the Senate. President Biden is expected to sign the measure into law.

The independent agency uses federal funding and support to give Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies and the philanthropic sector, the NEA supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts nationwide. Among the agency’s programs are the Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge and Shakespeare in American Communities.

The organization was awarded a Tony Honor in 1985, and received a Special Tony Award in 2016, in recognition of the agency’s 50th anniversary.