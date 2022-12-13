Newest Pitt Panthers QB Watches Basketball Team Win During Official Visit

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

6:39 PM

Ty Diffenbach, Pitt’s quarterback of the future in the 2023 recruiting class, was there to see the Panthers’ basketball team take down Sacred Heart, 91-66 at the Petersen Events Center this afternoon.

