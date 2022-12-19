Newest AP men’s basketball Top 25: Who’s No. 1? (How I voted)
The new AP men’s basketball Top 25 poll dropped.
The Connecticut Huskies rose to No. 2 in the nation, their highest ranking since March 2009. Purdue remains as the nation’s top team (but not on my ballot). North Carolina is creeping back into the conversation. The ACC has four teams in the Top 25, with Virginia as the highest representative.
Here’s the latest AP poll, followed by the ballot I turned in late Sunday night.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking.
Record Points Previous
1. Purdue (40) 11-0 1502 1st
2. UConn (21) 12-0 1482 3
3. Houston 11-1 1374 5
4. Kansas 10-1 1290 8
5. Arizona 10-1 1269 9
6. Virginia 8-1 1195 2nd
7. Texas 9-1 1064 7
8. Tennessee 9-2 1024 6
9. Alabama 9-2 1021 4
10. Arkansas 10-1 1004 10
11. Gonzaga 9-3,895 15
12. Baylor 7-2,873 11
13. UCLA 10-2,871 16
14. Duke 10-2,819 12
15. Mississippi St. 11-0 623 17
16. Illinois 8-3,528 18
17. Wisconsin 9-2,432 22
18. Indiana 8-3 408 14
19. Kentucky 7-3 370 13
20. TCU 9-1 358 21
21. Virginia Tech 11-1,297 24
22. Miami 11-1,208 25
23. Auburn 9-2 118 19
24. Marquette 9-3 116 –
25. Arizona St 11-1 98 –
Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Coll of Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio St. 33, Iowa St. 26, Iowa 21, San Diego St. 16, Texas Tech 10, Utah St. 10, Michigan St. 7, Southern Cal 7, Kansas St 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1.
Connecticut continues to top my Top 25.
The Huskies have yet to be beaten. And they are crushing teams. They can score. They defend. They really rebound.
I ushered Auburn off my ballot this week. The Tigers are 9-2, but their best win is at home against St. Louis. That’s not to say they can’t climb back aboard, but right now, they are outside my Top 25.
I considered what to do about Maryland. The Terrapins have lost three straight, but all three of those losses were against good to very good teams. They’ve beaten Illinois and Miami. Right now, they are hanging by a Top 25 thread.
UCLA had a very nice week and made a huge leap on my ballot.
At any rate, here’s my Top 25:
1) UConn
2) Houston
3) Purdue
4) Kansas
5) Arizona
6) UCLA
7) Tennessee
8) Virginia
9) Baylor
10) Gonzaga
11) Alabama
12) Texas
13) Duke
14) Arkansas
15) Kentucky
16) Virginia Tech
17) Illinois
18) Mississippi State
19) Wisconsin
20) Marquette
21) Indiana
22) Xavier
23) North Carolina
24) Maryland
25) Arizona State
