Newest Air Jordan Basketball Shoe Available Now

Depending on the fan’s age, they either know Michael Jordan as the Unstoppable Chicago Bulls shooting guard or the competitive Charlotte Hornets team owner. But there is no denying that everyone knows ‘His Airness.’

Widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, Jordan has been ubiquitous in our lives since the early 1980s. The NBA Legend has been equally if not more influential in the sneaker industry.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button