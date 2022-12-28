NewEngland.golf adds golf industry Veteran Rick Zurak

BOSTON, Mass – New England dot Golf (www.newengland.golf) a digital marketing platform that Highlights the best of golf in New England and beyond, is pleased to announce that award-winning golf media savant Rick Zurak has joined its team of golf writers.

Rick Zurak has experience and associations in the golf industry that are vast and contribute to his accomplishments which include: 20 US Opens, former Publisher of Niagara Golfer magazine, host of Western New York Golf Report TV Show and Director of the New York State Junior Golf Tour, now in its 32nd year. His most recent project features a YouTube audience called “Rick Zurak Buffalo Golf.”

Zurak has traveled extensively while reporting first-hand experiences visiting golf destinations throughout the United States. He is a long-time member of the International Network of Golf

“I look forward to providing travel destination features, as well as exclusive interviews with individuals involved in the business side of the golf industry,” said Zurak, from his winter office in Tampa, Florida. “I like the platform that NewEngland.Golf provides and the team of Writers is impressive.”

Rick can be reached by email at: [email protected]

Rick joins a team of veteran golf journalists including Steve Pike, Ed Travis, Paul Daly, Alan Darty, Dave Daubert, Bruce Berlet, Len Ziehm, Leigh MacKay, Bill Doyle, Tom Bedell, Greg Logan, David Theoret, Shane Sharp, Dan Sheppard , Bill Sangster, John Ingoldsby, Pam Borges, Lynn Cotter and more.

About NewEngland.Golf

NewEngland.Golf (www.newengland.golf) is a digital; marketing platform which highlights the best of golf in the New England six-state region and beyond. NEG is a golf media brand delivered through a multitude of web, email and social media channels. The company’s portfolio includes Pro Golf Weekly www.progolfweekly.com, eSouthernGolf.com www.esoutherngolf.com and and Golf Life Real Estate www.golfliferealestate.com.

