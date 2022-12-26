Newcomb Potters crafted hot chocolate set | Arts

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator.

Hot chocolate is a favorite holiday treat. But the consumption of chocolate as a drink dates back more than 3,000 years in the cultures of Mesoamerica, with “chocolate” deriving from the Aztec word “xocóatl.” When chocolate was adapted as a luxury item in Europe after the 1500s, special vessels developed around serving hot chocolate in its sweetened form.

Rather than infusing hot water with ground beans or leaves, as you would with coffee or tea, and then filtering the drink, hot chocolate requires heating ground cacao beans in water and frothing the mixture with sugar, spices and milk. The drink needed frequent stirring to prevent separation, so tall, slender European chocolate pots had a small hole on top for inserting a swizzle rod the French called a molinet.

By the time the women at New Orleans’ Newcomb College Pottery made the “Chocolate Set” in 1907, there was a different process for chocolate.

The 1828 invention of the Cocoa press removed all of the fat (cocoa butter) from the beans, leaving Cocoa powder that is still the basis for most of today’s chocolate.

Although the swizzle rod hole was no longer needed in chocolate pots of this era, the pot does keep the traditional tall form with a high, wide pouring spout so plenty of sweet, Milky froth is included with every pour of hot chocolate.

— Mel Buchanan, RosaMary Curator of Decorative Arts and Design