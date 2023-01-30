Newcastle vs Southampton: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Magpies have a 1-0 aggregate lead from the first leg heading into the home Clash against the Saints

Newcastle are out to complete the job when they take on Southampton in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

The Magpies beat the Saints 1-0 in the first leg at St Mary’s and are aiming to make it five games in a row without defeat to secure their place in the final.

Newcastle vs Southampton latest odds

Newcastle are the natural favorites to win this game at odds of 4/9 (1.44) with bet365.

The visiting team beat Blackpool in the FA Cup on Saturday but have been great against Premier League teams of late. They are the Outsiders to win at odds of 7/1 (8.00) with the draw set at 10/3 (4.33).

Newcastle vs Southampton first goal scorer odds

Callum Wilson is the favorite to get the opening goal of this game at odds of 10/3 (4.33) while Alexander Isak is available at 7/2 (4.50).

Southampton’s Sekou Mara is their lowest-priced player to break the deadlock at 12/1 (13.00) while Adam Armstrong and Che Adams are 14/1 (15.00).

Newcastle vs Southampton preview

Newcastle have a huge chance to go on to win a first Trophy since they were crowned Championship winners in 2017.

The Magpies have been excellent under Eddie Howe this season and have a 1-0 aggregate lead heading into this game and home advantage.

While Southampton have performed well in cup competitions this year, they are in danger of dropping down a division due to their woeful Premier League form.

Newcastle vs Southampton tips and predictions

Newcastle should prove too strong for the visitors in this game, so Backing them to win half-time/full-time at odds of 11/10 (2.10) looks a good bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365