Newcastle vs Fulham: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Magpies have drawn their last two matches in the top flight while Fulham are on a five-game winning run in all competitions

Newcastle hope to strengthen their grip on a top four spot in the Premier League when they take on Fulham on Sunday.

The Magpies bounced back from their FA Cup loss against Sheffield Wednesday by beating Leicester in the Carabao Cup, but they failed to win their last two matches in the Premier League.

Newcastle vs Fulham latest odds

The home team are the favorites to win this game at odds of 1/2 (1.50) with bet365.

Away side Fulham, despite beating Chelsea in midweek, are the Outsiders to win at 5/1 (6.00) and the draw is set at 7/2 (4.50).

Newcastle vs Fulham first goal scorer odds

Callum Wilson, who has scored six times in the league, is the favorite to get the first goal of the match at odds of 10/3 (4.33) while team-mate Alexander Isak is available at 15/4 (4.75).

Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has 11 goals to his name in the Premier League this season, is 13/2 (7.50) to break the deadlock in the away team’s favor, while Carlos Vinicius is 11/1 (12.00).

Newcastle vs Fulham preview

Matt Targett, Emil Krafth and Jonjo Shelvey are all missing for the home team heading into this match.

But the Magpies will feel they are strong enough to overcome their visitors this week as they look to secure a first win in three league matches.

Fulham, however, are in great form of late as they have won five games in a row in all competitions.

Marco Silva’s team sits sixth in the table after beating Chelsea at Craven Cottage during the week and will hope to continue that form on Sunday.

Newcastle vs Fulham tips and predictions

Both teams are looking good heading into this game so there may be plenty of goals. Backing over 2.5 goals at odds of 8/11 (1.73) looks like a good bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365