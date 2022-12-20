Newcastle United vs Bournemouth: Predictions, tips & betting odds

With the Magpies likely to be missing some key players there could be some interest in Backing the visitors to get on the score sheet

Newcastle welcome Bournemouth to St James’ Park on Tuesday evening in an all-Premier League Clash in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies were Flying high before the World Cup break with a run of five successive league wins propelling them to third in the table.

With a top-four spot a real possibility for Eddie Howe’s side it remains to be seen how seriously they will take the second domestic cup competition.

The Cherries Meanwhile face their former Coach for the second time this season having Secured a 1-1 draw on their visit to Tyneside in the league in September.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth latest odds

The hosts are understandable favorites to win in 90 minutes with bet365 offering them at 9/20 (1.45)while the visitors can be backed at 11/2 (6.50).

Another draw between these two teams is offered at 7/2 (4.50).

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth first goal scorer odds

Callum Wilson is the shortest priced player to break the deadlock at 10/3 (4.33) although it remains to be seen whether he features given his involvement at the World Cup with England.

Allan Saint-Maximin should be available to start and the Frenchman is priced at 6/1 (7.00) with Joelinton offered at the same odds.

For the visitors, Dominic Solanke is offered at 9/1 (10.00) with Wales striker Kieffer Moore at 12/1 (13.00).

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth preview

This is an unprecedented situation with Clubs returning to action after a five-week mid-season break and it is difficult to know how teams will respond.

Bournemouth only had two players at the World Cup and with both of those being Welsh they were back after the group stages.

Newcastle Meanwhile had both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes involved until the quarterfinals and with Alexander Isak a major injury concern the Magpies could be weakened for the first game.

The Cherries are one of only three sides to have scored at St James’ Park this season, and this might be the ideal time to play Eddie Howe’s men.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth tips and predictions

Bournemouth are priced at 61/100 (1.61) to score, while both teams to find the back of the net is offered at 9/10 (1.90).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

