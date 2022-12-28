Newcastle United talks for 13-goal striker progressing well despite Arsenal contact

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both fancy signing Marcus Thuram, but Newcastle United’s talks for the striker are going very well.

That’s according to a report from 90Min, who claims that Newcastle’s move for Thuram is more advanced right now.

It’s suggested that talks with Thuram’s representatives have been positive for Newcastle and boss Eddie Howe thinks that he will be a good fit at St James’ Park.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United are all understood to have held talks with Thuram’s representatives.

Yet all four are lagging behind Newcastle as things stand, with the Magpies seemingly advancing their move for Thuram quickly.

Inter Milan are also interested though, Emerging as Newcastle’s main competition for the in-demand striker ahead of January.

Newcastle could use an emotional pull to secure Thuram

Thuram looks set to field a number of offers heading into 2023.

The Borussia Monchengladbach Attacker has bagged 13 goals and four assists in just 17 games for Gladbach this season.

Add in that Thuram is out of contract at the end of the season and Clubs will be eyeing him as a potential cheap addition.

Newcastle’s task of signing him isn’t easy, but they could go down a rather emotional route.

Thuram played with Allan Saint-Maximin at Boulogne-Billancourt in France during their formative years.

Saint-Maximin has already publicly admitted that he wants to see Thuram join Newcastle and the Magpies need to dangle that prospect in front of the striker.

Then there is Newcastle’s interest in Khephren Thuram – the brother of Marcus.

The Daily Mail claims that Newcastle fancy signing Nice midfielder Thuram and there could be a serious push for the two Brothers to join.

That would surely tempt Marcus towards Tyneside and leave Inter – as well as Arsenal and Tottenham – behind Newcastle in the race for Thuram’s signature.

