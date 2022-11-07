Newcastle United star wins October Premier League goal of the month accolade by a Landslide

Some great contenders when it came to Premier League goal of the month for October 2022.

However, one goal seen as way ahead of the rest, winning by a landslide.

Match of The Day asking football fans to pick the best striker for October 2022 from nine contenders.

This is how the voting ended for Premier League goal of the month – October 2022:

18% Thomas Partey – Arsenal v Tottenham – Saturday 1 October

43% Miguel Almiron – Fulham v Newcastle – Saturday 1 October

2% Conor Gallagher – Crystal Palace v Chelsea – Saturday 1 October

3% Antony – Man City v Man Utd – Sunday 2 October

4% Ashley Young – Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa – Monday 10 October

7% Miguel Almiron – Newcastle v Everton – Wednesday 19 October

1% Kevin de Bruyne – Man City v Brighton – Saturday 22 October

16% Youri Tielemans – Wolves v Leicester – Sunday 23 October

6% Kevin de Bruyne – Leicester v Man City – Saturday 29 October

As you can see, Miggy’s brilliant controlled volley at Craven Cottage, the easy winner.

The Paraguayan’s goal getting more than twice as many votes as the next highest.

Miguel Almiron also found himself with the fourth highest (and no doubt would have been higher if NUFC fans didn’t split their votes on his two goals…) was Miggy getting 7% of the vote for his cracking Winner against Everton.

Almiron of course made it seven goals in the past seven games, when scoring another quality Strike at St Mary’s on Sunday.

