Newcastle United have made three Chelsea players their transfer targets

Eddie Howe wants to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season. The Magpies have taken flight this season and currently occupy one of the Champions League positions after 19 games with a gap of five points over Tottenham, who sit in 5th. As well as this, Newcastle United have reached their first semi-final for the first time in 18 years. Howe recently explained that there has been no movement in terms of transfers, but The Telegraph reports that there are several footballers Newcastle have got their eye on.

Among them three Chelsea players: Connor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech. According to the English newspaper, Graham Potter would not be willing to let the first two leave, but given the arrival of Mykhailo Mudryk, João Félix and Benoît Badiashile, the Londoners must remove two non-homegrown players from their Champions League Squad ahead of their tie against Borussia Dortmund next month.

Scott McTominay is also on Newcastle’s agenda. His lack of minutes under Erik ten Hag could send the Scotsman to St James’ Park. Although Newcastle have made no move as of yet, The Telegraph explains that the club would be willing to make an offer if Manchester United shows interest in McTominay’s departure.

Newcastle currently has the longest unbeaten run in Europe, a streak that stretches back all the way to August 31, in a 2-1 away loss to Liverpool. Eddie Howe’s side are currently unbeaten at home, and goalkeeper Nick Pope is leading the clean sheets charts, having played 11 games without conceding a goal.

The club’s most recent game was a 1-0 win over Fulham, in which ex-Real Sociedad striker, Alexander Isak, scored a late goal to send St James’ Park into pandemonium.

