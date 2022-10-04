Newcastle target has now matched Grealish, Sancho & Mount goal involvements for 2022 combined

Last night, James Maddison showed why Newcastle are so keen to sign him with an outstanding performance in Leicester’s 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

According to The Times, the Magpies retain an interest in signing the England international in January, after seeing an offer worth £45m rejected by the Foxes during the summer – that was according to Luke Edwards.

At the time, Craig Hope of the Daily Mail added that Leicester would sell their No.10 for a sum of £50m – now, however, we believe Newcastle will have to pay a lot more.

Newcastle target James Maddison is Shining

In the aforementioned 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest, Maddison scored two goals and provided one assist in what was a must-win game for Leicester.

It was a bold performance from the 25-year-old, who stepped up to ease the pressure on Brendan Rodgers significantly.

Maddison – who Dean Jones claims is also a target for Tottenham – took his tally for the season to five goals in just seven Premier League games, while he has also recorded two assists.

His return is made all the more impressive by the fact Leicester have struggled tremendously so far this term.

Now, Maddison has registered 19 Premier League goal involvements in 2022, which is remarkably more than Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount have recorded combined.

James Maddison’s form comes at a bad time for Newcastle

As aforesaid, Newcastle now face paying far more than their £45m summer bid as a result of Maddison’s heroics.

Grealish joined Manchester City in a £100m deal, whereas Sancho cost Manchester United £73m when signing him from Borussia Dortmund.

Maddison is outperforming the pair of them, so realistically, Leicester are well within their rights to charge £100m for the man they signed from Norwich for just £20m in 2018.

Fortunately for Newcastle, they have a bulging bank balance nowadays, which may need to be taken advantage of if the Magpies are to Lure Maddison away from the King Power Stadium.

