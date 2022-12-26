Newcastle put three past Leicester to go second

Newcastle United moved to second in the Premier League standings as they thrashed Leicester City 3-0 away from home at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Magpies scored all of their three goals in the first 32 minutes as they tore apart the home side’s defense.

With only two minutes on the clock, Daniel Amartey brought down Joelinton for a stonewall penalty which Newcastle striker Chris Wood put away with aplomb.

Leicester outplayed by Howe’s side

Eddie Howe’s side thoroughly outplayed the hosts and were rewarded with a second goal seven minutes later thanks to Miguel Almiron’s brilliant finish.

The Paraguayan who has been in stunning form this season received the ball on the right flank, played a quick one two with Bruno Guimaraes before keeping his composure to finish past Danny Ward.

While the finish was brilliant, Guimaraes’ pass cut open the Leicester defence. Newcastle were cruising and the Foxes hardly had an answer as they were outplayed all over the pitch.

Joelinton added a third with a powerful header from Keiran Tripper’s corner to pile on the Misery on Leicester.

The Brazilian midfielder outjumped Boubakary Soumare to meet Tripper’s delivery from the right flank to score past the helpless Ward in the Leicester goal.

Leicester did look better in the second half and were close to having their first when Harvey Branes dragged his effort inches wide.

Vardy looked bright from the bench

Substitute Jamie Vardy tested Newcastle’s defense with his darting runs, but the traveling side held on to their clean sheet to give them five consecutive Premier League wins.

This was also their 10thth win in 11 games in all competitions.

Newcastle are currently with 33 points from 16 games four points adrift from table toppers Arsenal having played two games more.

Howe’s side will stay second, a point above Manchester City with the Defending Champions taking on Leeds United away at Elland Road later on Wednesday.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images