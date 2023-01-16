Newcastle plotting to get three players from Chelsea

Newcastle could make a move to acquire three players who all play regularly at Chelsea. The Stamford Bridge side is on a tear in the transfer market. It appears Todd Boehly is bringing in any name that appears on the rumor mill.

However, Newcastle could tempt him to recoup some of that Chelsea spent with three players. According to Luke Edwards from the Telegraph, Newcastle is interested in Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. However, the club is hesitant to see Gallagher and Loftus-Cheek depart due to mounting injury problems at the club.

Yet, certain parameters mandate that Chelsea get rid of some talent.

Chelsea must Sever ties with two non-homegrown talents prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 Clash with Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea cannot register Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Benoit Badiashile without removing a player from the Champions League squad. No club can register more than 17 non-homegrown players. Registering all three of the players would take that total to 18 on the Champions League squad.

Loftus-Cheek and Gallagher are both homegrown players, so they would be practical to keep around. However, Hakim Ziyech fits the description of a player that could go. Plus, Ziyech is a forward, and Mudryk is a natural replacement for his position.

Newcastle eyes up three Chelsea players

In terms of what Newcastle wants, Edwards specified that Newcastle would be more interested in a central midfielder. For example, a Conor Gallagher or Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Scott McTominay from Manchester United is another player on the mind of Newcastle for potential players in the middle of the park.

Newcastle certainly has the money to spend. The Saudi Investment Fund takeover already led to Newcastle’s most expensive signing. Alexander Isak joined from Real Sociedad in the same window that Sven Botman came over from Lille. Those two players cost Newcastle over $100 million. However, there is more Capability to spend.

Plus, Newcastle would be pushing for players in the January window to build on what has been a massive success of a season as we hit the halfway point. Currently, the Magpies are third in the table, level on points with fourth-place Manchester United.

