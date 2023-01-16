Newcastle plotting Chelsea transfer raid with triple swoop for Ziyech, Gallagher & Loftus-Cheek

Newcastle United have their sights set on three Chelsea stars and are planning a triple transfer swoop on their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle eyeing Chelsea trio

Magpies keen to bolster midfield

Chelsea have a non-homegrown player dilemma

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Newcastle United are considering approaches for as many as three Chelsea players this January transfer window, according to The Telegraph. The Magpies are said to be interested in signing Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek AND Hakim Ziyech from the Blues.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Chelsea are reluctant to sell Gallagher and Loftus-Cheek as a result of an ongoing midfield injury crisis, it is believed they would be open to parting with forward Ziyech, who has struggled to nail down a starting place. Newcastle’s priority is a midfielder, though, and Gallagher is a long-term target of head of recruitment Steve Nickson.

AND WHAT’S MORE: All three players have found regular minutes hard to come by at Stamford Bridge, and with Chelsea drastically reshaping their squad, sales aren’t unlikely. Newcastle have alternative targets on their shortlist such as Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Wolves’ Ruben Neves, but the need for Chelsea to ax two non-homegrown players from their Champions League Squad adds another layer of intrigue, considering they have closed deals for Benoit Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk and continue to pursue PSV’s Noni Mudueke.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? Eddie Howe’s side are still Flying high in the Premier League and have one eye on a potential trip to Wembley having made the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. Some January spending would go a long way to keeping alive lofty hopes of securing Champions League football this season.