Newcastle news: Miguel Almiron destroys shellshocked Leicester with mesmerizing goal | Football | Sport

Miguel Almiron ripped Leicester Apart to continue where he left off following the mid-season break, carrying on exactly as he started his Incredible personal season following the six-week interval. The Paraguayan hotshot has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season having scored eight goals in 15 top-flight matches for Eddie Howe’s high-flying Magpies.

Yet it appears he has maintained his levels of sharpness as Newcastle dream of Champions League qualification.

Howe’s side were one goal up at Leicester on Boxing Day after just a few minutes when Chris Wood blasted home a penalty.

Then Almiron would have his stay, roasting full-back marker Luke Thomas on the right flank before playing a bounce pass with Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian slipped him through but no Leicester Defenders followed the Newcastle attacker, who controlled and finished beautifully.