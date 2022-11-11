Newcastle into third Favorites for the Premier League title

This summer on Tyneside was undoubtedly the most exciting in many a year with long-suffering Toon fans looking to carry their momentum from the start of 2022 into the new campaign, but priced at 10/1 for the Top 4, a return to Europe’s top table looked to be at least another 12 months away.

And after the 2-0 win against new boys Nottingham Forest on the opening day, Eddie Howe’s men would pick up just five points from their next six – failing to win any of them. The 1-1 draw at Bournemouth had them languishing in mid-table and out to 16/1 for the Top 4, 7/2 for the Top 6 and at 40/1 for relegation.

Since then, however, Newcastle have been the form team in the division, picking up more points than anyone else since the beginning of October with their price for the Top 4 shortening week by week.

The 4-1 hammering of Fulham had them into 12/1, and as their soon-to-be top-four rivals started dropping points, the Magpies were into 9/2 after the win at Spurs and 5/2 after the 4- 0 win against Aston Villa.

With Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United losing at the weekend, Newcastle’s 4-1 win on the south coast has them 6/4 for the Top 4 and – remarkably – third favorites for the title.

They’ve been both tight at the back, conceding four goals in seven and keeping three clean sheets, and free scoring up top, with 20 goals, and Miguel Almiron has been a Massive part of that. The Paraguayan is unable to stop scoring, bagging in each of his last four games and has seven in seven. To put his Transformation into context, in his 110 games across his first four seasons, he scored nine goals, and he’s currently on eight for this season. Almiron is now 4/9 to score 15 or more Premier League goals this season.

More Market Movers – the flourishing Foxes!

Despite an underwhelming 2021/22 season, Leicester City still managed to record an eighth-place finish, and with no European football to contend with this time round, the Foxes looked primed to challenge for the top seven once again. But as the summer drew on, their lack of signings looked increasingly problematic, with manager Brendan Rodgers publicly voicing his discontent at the situation.

The Foxes had been backed in from 20/1 to 14/1 in pre-season, and if Rodgers was unhappy with the situation off the pitch he’d have been near-distraught at the situation on it in the opening weeks of the season . After the opening 2-2 draw with Brentford, a porous Leicester would ship four against Arsenal with Wesley Fofana eyeing the exit door, before losing 2-1 at home to Southampton, seeing their relegation price came in to 9/2, shortening further to 7/2 after the 2-1 defeat to 10-man Chelsea.

With one of the newly-promoted sides in Fulham getting off to a flying start, and Leicester picking up just one point by the end of August, the Foxes actually getting relegated looked increasingly possible. A 1-0 defeat to Manchester United was followed by a 5-2 hammering at Brighton, with the international break providing little reprieve for Rodgers’ men, losing 6-2 at Tottenham, and shortening to 13/8 for the drop.

A much-needed win against rivals Nottingham Forest finally got them off the mark, but a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth in the following game saw them out to 8/1 for the top half.

The rot finally appears to have been stopped, with talk of relegation and Rodgers’ future quietening down.

Danny Ward, who sat rock bottom of the Premier League’s xG prevented charts, has now kept four clean sheets in his last five games – Manchester City the only team to get past him – and 10 points in that time have them out to 6/1 for the drop and into 3/1 for the top half.

To win the title: Newcastle 50/1

To finish in the Top 4: Newcastle 6/4

To be relegated: Leicester 6/1

To finish in the top half: Leicester 3/1

All odds correct at time of writing.

