Newcastle celebrate 130 years of club history with a limited edition fourth shirt

Newcastle United has released a fourth shirt to celebrate 130 years since the club was founded in 1892. Technically, it will be the fifth shirt Newcastle will wear this Premier League season after the club were forced to wear a warm-up shirt because of their other options clashed with Brighton’s home kit.

Castore

The shirt comes in a brilliant new black and gray colourway, with a ribbed polo collar for a retro look. A subtle print is embossed on the front of the shirt and showcases the club crest, which is stripped back with the club’s founding date. It also includes a pattern of flourishes, giving it a true limited-edition quality. The sleeve cuffs have ribbed inserts around the outside, for another stylish addition to this celebratory shirt.

Castore

Explaining the inspiration behind the shirt, the club has said: “The Newcastle United shirt has been worn by local lads dreaming big, international icons, last-minute Heroes and fan favourites, with the 130-anniversary shirt paying Homage to all those special players and Moments throughout the history of the football club.”

Newcastle United 2022-23 fourth shirt price & how to buy

The Newcastle United 2022-23 fourth shirt was launched on October 14 and is available to buy now from Castore. Here’s a closer look at some of the items available.