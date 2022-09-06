Newburgh Free Academy hires Jason McAllister Jr. as boys basketball Coach

He’s a Goldback through and through.

And now Jason McAllister Jr. will be leading the way as the new Coach of the Newburgh Free Academy boys varsity basketball team, taking over for Frank Dinnocenzio, who stepped down. McAllister Jr., who played for Dinnocenzio from 2010-11, found out the news on Aug. 31. He was the Assistant Coach of Dinnocenzio’s staff for the past two years.

“Coach McAllister is a Quintessential role model for our student athletes,” Howard Harrison, Athletic Director for NESCD said. “As an Educator in our schools and a Newburgh Free Academy graduate, Coach McAllister worked his way up through the varsity boys basketball program starting as a player and is now leading the way as head coach. His leadership and focus on community on and off the court will be an asset to our program and most importantly to our student athletes.”

The excitement is high for the new coach.

