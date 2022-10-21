Newbies to disc golf encouraged to give the sport a try

Sign-up deadline arrives for Pecan Spook-Tacular

(Seguin) — Here’s your invitation to finally learn the sport of disc golf. Whether you are a pro or have never played the game, the hosts of this weekend’s first ever Pecan Spook-Tacular are making it easy for anyone to participate.

Extending the invitation to play in this weekend’s disc golf tournament at Seguin’s Max Starcke Park is Robert Garza, co-founder of the Disc Kingz Disc Golf Club in San Antonio. Since starting the group with his brother, David Rios, Garza says the group has been working to encourage more and more people to give the sport a try. He says this Saturday will be yet another great opportunity to come out and see what disc golf is about.

“We will have vending. We will have disc being sold. We will have a custom dye disc. We will have some food. This organization is really trying to give it back but we are trying to raise funds for the causes that we are working towards which are working with Juniors and working with our community, trying to grow our sport as best as we can because that is the name of the game of the PDGA, the Professional Disc Golf Association and I can tell you that first time experience, it got me through some tough times and it has gotten definitely my brother through some tough times and it’s one of those things that you can go out there and forget who you are and just let free and enjoy yourself in nature or if you have that competitive nature like I do, this is another way to stay competitive in the surrounding areas,” said Garza.

Not only is joining the tournament easy, but Garza says everything you will need to play will be made available that morning of the tournament.

“They get a player’s pack so already by paying your entry fee, you are already getting free stuff that comes in your player’s pack. For example, in our player’s pack, there are going to be two custom discs valued at probably $45. Then you have a cooling towel. You will have some custom sanitizers. You will have koozies, stickers. You will have buttons. You will have things like that that come in the player’s pack that kind of gets you going. So, the more tournaments you play, the more discs you’ll start kind of collecting,” said Garza.

Not only is Garza a disc golf enthusiast, but he also serves as a local Assistant school principal. Garza says his love for the game offers yet another opportunity for him to reach students and help them achieve.

“As an Assistant principal, obviously, I have a love for kids and making an impact Wherever I can which is why my brother, he is another field, I bring all these tools and this love as he has for children and making an impact in some of their lives and some of this stuff, I have seen change People’s lives and that’s ultimately what we want to do and introduce it in our school which I started a disc golf club here – me and another teacher. We have a disc golf team here at Southwest Prepatory here in Seguin and that’s why I have a vested interest in Seguin. That was the other reason. Other than the beautiful course, it’s to hopefully get some of my kids which some of my kiddos here from my school are actually competing in this tournament and the PTO, we are not charging them anything. They are going to go and sell so they can raise some funds for our school so that it all goes back to the students. But the passion is really for growing the sport and getting kids active and getting them out and teaching them Integrity because the sport, it asks for Integrity and it asks for responsibility, safety so we try to use that as a tool for teaching good character at the end of the day,” said Garza.

The tournament is being co-hosted by Pecan City Disc Golf Shop. Sign-up for the tournament is a must. The deadline to secure a spot in the tournament is 3 pm Friday. Cost ranges from $50 to $80 depending on the division. Registration is available by searching Seguin at discgolfscene.com.