Newark Earthworks deserves more than golf

A few days ago in Fort Wayne, Indiana, waiting for take-out, a woman told me about her amazing visit to the Great Wall of China. I replied that we have amazing Earthworks in neighboring Ohio. She had never heard of the Monumental Earthworks that are so close to home.

I have never been to the Great Wall of China, but recently I visited the Newark Earthworks twice. In September, an evaluator for the World Heritage Nomination process toured the Newark Earthworks. As Tribal Historic Preservation Officer (THPO) for the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, I was fortunate to be invited to join his group to represent my nation. I visited again in early November as part of the Ohio Tribal Nations Conference, Hosted by the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio History Connection.

The Newark Earthworks, built more than 1,500 years ago, are amazing examples of the creative genius of our native ancestors. The Earthworks are especially impressive when I think about how they were made. Our Ancestors located their creation in a prairie, wisely avoiding the removal of forest trees. Carrying basketfuls of soil, sometimes long distances, took unbelievable labor and required incredible dedication to their goal. Even more impressive than the labor was the Intelligence and understanding of geometry, astronomy, and other sciences necessary for creating perfect circles and squares and octagons with repeated sizes and areas, all aligned to each other and to the phases of the moon. This was, of course, all done without the help of computers to do the calculations. Given no evidence of a writing system, we must assume that their observations and calculations were all done in their heads and passed down orally. It makes me think that we today are quite primitive in comparison.

During my first visit, after seeing the Great Circle, I wasn’t sure what to expect at the Octagon Earthworks. I anticipated that this site would be no less a work of Genius than the Great Circle, but I have heard for many years about the desecration of this site by a golf course placed over it.

My job as THPO is to preserve and protect places of historic and cultural significance to my people. It was through these eyes that I viewed the golf hole in the center of an earthwork circle that happened to be the exact size of the putting green inside it. Golfing is for pleasure. It does not belong on a Sacred site. Imagine a golf course in the Grand Canyon. Just so, a golf course is not appropriate at this monumental site. During my second visit to the Octagon Earthworks, our hosts were not able to obtain permission for us to enter the golf course, and we were only able to see the Earthworks from the observation platform. I felt angry that we were not able to enter the Sacred site that our Ancestors left for us.

I have said little that those who follow this column have not already heard. My friends who have written for this space have expressed much the same sentiments. Yet, I believe these expressions of amazement and concern deserve and require repeating. I hope the Newark Earthworks will soon be inscribed as a World Heritage site. Then the whole world will know how Sacred and Monumental these places are.

Diane Hunter is a citizen of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and serves her Nation as Tribal Historic Preservation Officer.