A few days ago in Fort Wayne, Indiana, waiting for take-out, a woman told me about her amazing visit to the Great Wall of China. I replied that we have amazing Earthworks in neighboring Ohio. She had never heard of the Monumental Earthworks that are so close to home.

I have never been to the Great Wall of China, but recently I visited the Newark Earthworks twice. In September, an evaluator for the World Heritage Nomination process toured the Newark Earthworks. As Tribal Historic Preservation Officer (THPO) for the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, I was fortunate to be invited to join his group to represent my nation. I visited again in early November as part of the Ohio Tribal Nations Conference, Hosted by the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio History Connection.

Newark Earthworks deserves more than golf

The Newark Earthworks, built more than 1,500 years ago, are amazing examples of the creative genius of our native ancestors. The Earthworks are especially impressive when I think about how they were made. Our Ancestors located their creation in a prairie, wisely avoiding the removal of forest trees. Carrying basketfuls of soil, sometimes long distances, took unbelievable labor and required incredible dedication to their goal. Even more impressive than the labor was the Intelligence and understanding of geometry, astronomy, and other sciences necessary for creating perfect circles and squares and octagons with repeated sizes and areas, all aligned to each other and to the phases of the moon. This was, of course, all done without the help of computers to do the calculations. Given no evidence of a writing system, we must assume that their observations and calculations were all done in their heads and passed down orally. It makes me think that we today are quite primitive in comparison.

