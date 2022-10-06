Newark Catholic keeps firm grip on district boys golf title

PICKERINGTON — Brian Luft has established himself as one of the best golfers in Ohio. More importantly, Newark Catholic is one of the best teams in Ohio.

The Green Wave proved it again Wednesday. Despite a rare off day from Luft, his teammates picked up the slack as NC totaled 307 at Turnberry Golf Course to win its third consecutive Division III district championship.

“Coming into today, we knew we didn’t have to do anything special. We just had to play our game,” said junior Nathan Riggleman, whose 75 tied Classmate Max Vanoy for tournament runner-up honors. “A couple of us had a good day. Others not so great, but it’s a team sport. The depth we have on our team is unreal. Anyone can come in super low.”

NC plays in the state tournament Oct. 14 and 15 at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. The Green Wave finished third in last year’s state tournament and took the same fifth next weekend.

Luft’s school-record 66 helped NC finish 22 shots ahead of runner-up Mechanicsburg to win the Sectional title. This time, the Green Wave used a balanced effort as sophomore Brogan Sullivan added a 77 before Luft, a junior, and senior Jack Rehbeck rounded it out with an 80 apiece to finish 19 strokes clear of Mechanicsburg and 24 of third-place Worthington Christian.

