New York Sets Climate Goal For New Vehicles: Zero Emissions By 2035

WHITE PLAINS, NY — New York’s new Mandate for all new passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs sold in New York State to be zero emissions by 2035 garnered immediate opposition as well as support.

Hochul made the historic announcement in White Plains Thursday surrounded by state and local officials. “New York is a national climate leader and an economic powerhouse, and we’re using our strength to help spur innovation and implementation of zero-emission vehicles on a grand scale,” she said.

“Right idea, but it needs to happen faster. And we also need more emphasis on public transit and cycling. The goal should be to save the planet, not the auto industry,” said Baysider on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s twitter feed. However, others weren’t so sure.

“While I think this is great, we are Desperately short of Charging stations. I live in a condo and do not have a way to charge an EV,” said one commenter to SpectrumNewsNY1 on Facebook. “Where is the energy coming from Governor? We suffer rolling black outs during summer months already. And have taken nuclear plants offline. Will we power our electric cars by burning coal?” asked a commenter on Hochul’s twitter feed.

Still others were angry, some threatening to leave the state, others threatening to buy a gas-guzzler in 2034, many referencing the gubernatorial election in November. “Gov Hochul needs to go. Now she’s going to force everyone into an expensive electric car in the next 12 years. Why doesn’t she try to lower costs for her constituents instead of making costs higher? Will she Mandate a raise for the masses to pay for her initiatives?” said a commenter on Patch.

“Thank you for giving me my column topic for the week. Your disastrous [sic] policies always provide great writing,” Moshe Hill tweeted back. New York will also increase its investments for electric vehicle infrastructure and for zero-emission vehicle incentives to make that happen. The regulation will build upon existing regulations enacted in New York a decade ago. It would require an increasing percentage of new light-duty vehicle sales to be zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) starting with 35 percent of sales in model year 2026, 68 percent of sales by 2030, and 100 percent of sales by 2035. New pollutant standards for model year 2026 through model year 2034 passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles with internal combustion engines would also be required. The regulation provides manufacturers with flexibility to meet the requirements, state officials said. “These actions are sensible and will allow more individuals to reduce their use of fossil fuels in their everyday transportation,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said in the announcement.

New York’s action follows closely upon California’s adoption of “Advanced Clean Cars II” — a Mandate recommended by the state’s Climate Action Council. Climate scientists have warned that without urgent action, the planet will see devastating impacts to physical and mental health, the environment, global economies and cultures. “We are in a climate crisis and every day counts,” said White Plains Mayor Tom Roach. “The initiatives announced today are further evidence that while many leaders talk about climate change, Governor Hochul acts. We are proud to help advance and support New York’s efforts with electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations in White Plains, and we look forward to continuing to lead the Nation and power a clean energy future.” The state has added $10 million to the Drive Clean Rebate program, to help people buy or lease an electric vehicle. This point-of-sale rebate takes up to $2,000 off the price of a car or truck and can be coupled with a federal tax rebate of $7,500 to provide consumers with up to $9,500 in savings. Higher rebates are available on longer range, all-electric vehicles. The rebate is offered at participating car dealerships. “The Drive Clean Rebate makes ownership of an electric vehicle a reality for many New Yorkers, reducing their out-of-pocket cost at the dealership and helping achieve their dream of driving clean,” New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris, who co-chairs the Climate Action Council, said in the announcement. “As we bring more renewable energy to our electric grid and build out EV Charging infrastructure, we continue to Invest in market supports that bring us closer each day to zero-emission passenger vehicles by 2035.”

Since launching in 2017, the Drive Clean Rebate has so far provided more than $92 million in rebates to New Yorkers in all 62 counties and has helped further drive down emissions. New York is investing more than $1 billion in zero emissions vehicles of all weight classes over the next five years. The state is making $5.75 million available to help municipalities purchase or lease zero-emission vehicles for Fleet use and to install public electric vehicle charging and hydrogen fueling stations. Several transit agencies including the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority, and the Metropolitan Transit Authority are on their second wave deployments of electric buses. State agencies are assisting them. Last week, the New York Power Authority celebrated the installation of its 100th high-speed charger in its EVolve NY statewide network. The Charging stations are positioned along New York State’s major travel corridors, from Buffalo to Albany and from the Adirondacks to Long Island, making it easier for electric vehicle drivers to power up quickly. The latest direct current fast Chargers (DCFCs), installed in downtown Riverhead and Commack in Suffolk County, mark the network’s first hubs on Long Island. An additional site is coming to Bridgehampton in October.

EVolve NY has committed up to $250 million through 2025 to expand these efforts. State officials said New York’s climate agenda is the most aggressive clean energy initiative in the nation. They called for an orderly and just transition to clean energy that creates jobs and continues fostering a stable, green economy. State environmental officials will share more information and announce a public comment period and public hearings later this year and will post the regulatory proposal on DEC’s website. Patch news partner The City contributed to this report.

