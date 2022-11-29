New York Note: Soccer Stadium, Government Worker Shortage, CityFHEPS Vouchers | Cozen O’Connor

Soccer Stadium to be Built in Queens by New York City Football Club

Mayor Adams announced last Thursday that an agreement has been reached to build the City’s first professional soccer stadium in Willets Point, Queens. New York City Football Club will be constructing the privately-financed stadium and aiming to open in 2027. The 25,000-seat stadium will be part of a large mixed-use development, including a 250-room hotel and 2,500 units of affordable housing. City officials have noted that the project will be the largest development of fully affordable housing since the 1970s.

NYC Lost Over 19,000 Full-Time Government Employees Since 2020

A new report from State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found that New York City lost over 19,000 full-time government employees. This indicates the largest decline in staffing since the Great Recession in 2008. Currently, city job vacancies are over 21,000 and despite an influx of 40,000 new employees in the last fiscal year, exits from the city workforce are outpacing hiring. The full report is available here.

CityFHEPS Housing Voucher Program Expanded Eligibility

Last Monday, Mayor Adams announced changes to the CityFHEPS housing voucher program. Single adults working full-time on minimum wage will now be eligible for CityFHEPS vouchers, and apartment application fees will be waived for New Yorkers living in Department of Homeless Services shelters, among other changes. These reforms are designed to help New Yorkers exit the Shelter system and move into permanent affordable housing at a faster pace. Additionally, Adams announced the launch of the Street to Housing pilot program, which will connect 80 single adults with supportive housing.

Katie Schwab & Rose Christ Named to City & State NY’s Power of Diversity: Women 100

Katie Schwab and Rose Christ, Co-Chairs of Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies’ New York Practice Group, have been named to City and State NY’s Power of Diversity: Women 100 list. Named as co-chairs earlier this year, both Schwab and Christ have extensive government experience advocating for clients.