New York, New York: Frank Sinatra’s voice getting louder in the NFL with Giants and Jets

Five consecutive losing seasons and thus no Playoffs for the New York Giants and six for the New York Jets are part of the combined Darkest era of the teams representing the “Big Apple” in the NFL despite playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Since the 2006 season we haven’t had both Jets and Giants in the NFL Playoffsthat is 15 years in which one of the two or none of the teams of the largest sports market in the United States and the hope is that this long streak will come to an end in 2022, as the first six games of the campaign have made the Statue of Liberty smile.

Giants and Jets’ big improvement in 2022

In 2021, both the Jets and Giants had 4-13 recordsboth getting a top 5 pick in the NFL Draft a few months ago, in total it was eight combined wins for these two teams last year and now it’s now seven after wins for both in Week 6.

The Giants (5-1) are definitely the biggest surprise so far this season, and after the painful loss on Monday Night Football in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboysthey have three wins, the last two with great comebacks in the last quarter against the Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravensmaking Brian Dabollfor now, the top candidate for head coach of the year in the NFL.

The Jets (4-2) also lost their last game in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and have three wins in a row, the last two being dominating wins over the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers.

What’s next for Giants and Jets?

The Giants will have a chance for their fourth win in a row next Sunday, October 23 when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguarswhile the Jets will be looking for the same feat on the same day when they visit the Denver Broncos.