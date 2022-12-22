New York needs new antitrust laws to rein in Amazon

New Yorkers will be seeing a lot of me and my co-workers during the holidays. I’m a delivery driver at UPS and this is our busiest time of year. When we come to your door, take a moment to think about the kinds of jobs you want for the workers who deliver our presents every holiday season.

I grew up poor. Afternoons for me were stickball, handball, and football in the street. I’ve been able to provide for my kids in ways I wasn’t provided for. After school my kids are in swimming classes, ice skating, and soccer.

I am able to give them this life because I have a good union job. It is hard work, but we have fought for a Teamsters union contract that pays nearly $40 per hour with family health care and a pension.

I was born in Puerto Rico and grew up in Queens. When I became an adult, I got my union job and bought a house on Long Island for my family. This was my American Dream. But I’m worried that my kids won’t have the same opportunities.

Good jobs like mine are at risk because of the rise of Amazon. For years, Amazon mostly used the US Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx to make deliveries. Over the last several years, however, the company has quickly built its own logistics empire. The first Amazon facility in New York opened in 2014. Just eight years later, Amazon now has 64 warehouses across our state.

New York needs to update our antitrust laws to deal with the threat of megacorporations like Amazon. The e-retailer has become large enough to drive down standards in package delivery jobs across the entire industry. Their drivers do the same work I do, but they get paid half as much, with inferior benefits.

A report by New Yorkers for a Fair Economy found that as Amazon has grown into a dominant employer in the logistics industry, average wages have fallen by $5,000 annually for delivery drivers and $6,000 for warehouse workers in our state.

To stay competitive with Amazon, union companies like mine are demanding that workers deliver more packages in less time. Weekends used to be family days, but Amazon started delivering on weekends, so the USPS and UPS followed suit.

COVID-19 brought a huge increase in home delivery, as people in Quarantine opted for shopping online over going to the store. The burden fell to workers like me. In the worst days of the pandemic, I was delivering over 1,000 packages a day. I’ve never worked so hard.

The surge of online shopping has also transformed the communities where Amazon’s delivery warehouses are located. These facilities dispatch many more trucks than traditional warehouses, clogging local roads and increasing pollution.

But many communities are pushing back. In Freeport, the village government voted to sell a sports field that has long been used by local schools to a developer that often builds for Amazon. Attorney General Letitia James Sued to stop the sale, and community members, including Teamsters, are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to veto legislation that would allow the village to close the park.

Another Amazon Warehouse planned near schools in Westbury was blocked when Teamsters joined community members fighting for good jobs and to protect their quality of life. In the face of opposition, the developer withdrew the project. Amazon has also lost subsidies for two Long Island warehouses because it could not meet the job creation requirements.

New Yorkers are pushing back at the local level, but this is a statewide and national problem. Amazon and other huge corporations have grown so large that they can bigfoot local governments and mistreat workers with impunity. Legislation in Albany, the 21st Century Antitrust Act, would update laws written for Railroad and steel Monopolies of a century ago to take on today’s corporate titans. The bill would give the attorney general authority to investigate large corporations when they use their power to drive down working conditions, increase prices, or bully small businesses. It has passed the state Senate twice but has never gotten a vote in the Assembly.

I am worried about the future of New York, but I have hope. Amazon workers across the country have been going on strike to demand better pay and working conditions. The Teamsters are mobilizing to support them, and we need our elected officials to join us. New laws holding Amazon accountable would be the perfect gift for delivery workers this holiday season.

Damian Contreras of East Meadow is a UPS driver and member of Teamsters Local 804.