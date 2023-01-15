New York Knicks Willing to ‘Do Right’ By Derrick Rose; Dallas Mavs Trade Makes Sense – NBA Rumor Tracker

JAN 14 Could Mavs get D-Rose?

Ever since losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks last summer, the Dallas Mavericks have failed to add a third ball-handler capable of filling some of the void that was created by his departure. However, with the Feb. 9 trade deadline looming, could Dallas finally address that need by dealing for one of Brunson’s Knicks teammates?

According to a report from NBA Reporter Marc Stein, the Knicks are apparently willing to ‘do right’ by 15-year veteran and former MVP Derrick Rose before the deadline.

