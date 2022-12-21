New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: How & Who to Watch With Longest Winning Streak on the Line

The New York Knicks have some small brands of personal history to achieve on Wednesday night. Fortunately, a team of literal historic proportions is coming in to celebrate the occasion.

There’s no rest for the Knicks’ eight-game winning streak, as the team immediately returns to action after a blowout win over the defending champions. A four-game holiday homestand continues against the Toronto Raptors, who stand in between the Knicks and some personal history. With one more win, New York will earn its first nine-game winning streak since April 2021, but it will also tie Milwaukee and Boston for the longest winning streak in the NBA this season.

