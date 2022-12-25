New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (19-12) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (18-15) on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. 76ers

Key Stats for Knicks vs. 76ers

The 76ers scored 111.5 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Knicks gave up.

When Philadelphia scores more than 111.8 points, it is 13-2.

New York has a 14-2 record when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.

The Knicks average 6.9 more points per game (114.5) than the 76ers allow (107.6).

When it scores more than 107.6 points, New York is 15-8.

Philadelphia is 18-7 when it gives up fewer than 114.5 points.

The 76ers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Philadelphia has a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Knicks’ 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have given up to their opponents.

New York has put together a 10-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.1% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid averages 33 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

James Harden contributes with 6.6 boards and 10.9 assists per game in addition to his 21.4 PPG scoring average.

Georges Niang leads active 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De’Anthony Melton averages 2.1 steals per game, while Embiid swats 1.7 shots per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle’s averages this season include 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Jalen Brunson adds 20.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game to the team’s offensive output.

Randle is the most prolific from deep for the Knicks (among active players), hitting 2.3 Threes per game.

Mitchell Robinson notches 1.8 blocks per game, while Brunson averages 1.1 steals per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/13/2022 Kings W 123-103 Mold 12/16/2022 Warriors W 118-106 Mold 12/19/2022 Raptors W 104-101 Mold 12/21/2022 Pistons W 113-93 Mold 12/23/2022 Clippers W 119-114 Mold 12/25/2022 Knicks – Away 12/27/2022 Wizards – Away 12/30/2022 Pelicans – Away 12/31/2022 Thunder – Away 1/2/2023 Pelicans – Mold 1/4/2023 Pacers – Mold

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/16/2022 Bulls W 114-91 Away 12/18/2022 Pacers W 109-106 Away 12/20/2022 Warriors W 132-94 Mold 12/21/2022 Raptors L 113-106 Mold 12/23/2022 Bulls L 118-117 Mold 12/25/2022 76ers – Mold 12/27/2022 Mavericks – Away 12/29/2022 Spurs – Away 12/31/2022 Rockets – Away 1/2/2023 Sun – Mold 1/4/2023 Spurs – Mold

How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

