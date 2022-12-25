New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers (19-12) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (18-15) on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. 76ers
Key Stats for Knicks vs. 76ers
- The 76ers scored 111.5 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Knicks gave up.
- When Philadelphia scores more than 111.8 points, it is 13-2.
- New York has a 14-2 record when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Knicks average 6.9 more points per game (114.5) than the 76ers allow (107.6).
- When it scores more than 107.6 points, New York is 15-8.
- Philadelphia is 18-7 when it gives up fewer than 114.5 points.
- The 76ers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- Philadelphia has a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Knicks’ 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have given up to their opponents.
- New York has put together a 10-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.1% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid averages 33 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
- James Harden contributes with 6.6 boards and 10.9 assists per game in addition to his 21.4 PPG scoring average.
- Georges Niang leads active 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- De’Anthony Melton averages 2.1 steals per game, while Embiid swats 1.7 shots per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle’s averages this season include 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
- Jalen Brunson adds 20.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game to the team’s offensive output.
- Randle is the most prolific from deep for the Knicks (among active players), hitting 2.3 Threes per game.
- Mitchell Robinson notches 1.8 blocks per game, while Brunson averages 1.1 steals per game.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/13/2022
|
Kings
|
W 123-103
|
Mold
|
12/16/2022
|
Warriors
|
W 118-106
|
Mold
|
12/19/2022
|
Raptors
|
W 104-101
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
Pistons
|
W 113-93
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Clippers
|
W 119-114
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Mold
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/16/2022
|
Bulls
|
W 114-91
|
Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Pacers
|
W 109-106
|
Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Warriors
|
W 132-94
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
Raptors
|
L 113-106
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Bulls
|
L 118-117
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
76ers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Away
|
12/29/2022
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Mold
