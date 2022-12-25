New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (19-12) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (18-15) on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

