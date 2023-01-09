New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks 1/9/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks meet Monday in NBA action at Madison Square Garden. The Milwaukee Bucks have lost 6 of their last 9 games. The New York Knicks have won 4 straight games.

The Milwaukee Bucks are averaging 112.4 points on 45.5 percent shooting and allowing 111.2 points on 45.3 percent shooting. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32 points and 11.8 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.2 points and 5 rebounds. Brook Lopez is the third double-digit scorer and Bobby Portis is grabbing 10.3 rebounds. The Milwaukee Bucks are shooting 34.3 percent from beyond the arc and 74 percent from the free throw line. The Milwaukee Bucks are allowing 34.7 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 49.3 rebounds per game.

The New York Knicks are averaging 114.2 points on 45.7 percent shooting and allowing 111.3 points on 45.2 percent shooting. Julius Randle is averaging 24.4 points and 10 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson is averaging 20.9 points and 3.4 rebounds. RJ Barrett is the third double-digit scorer and Immanuel Quickley is grabbing 4.1 rebounds. The New York Knicks are shooting 34.1 percent from beyond the arc and 77.3 percent from the free throw line. The New York Knicks are allowing 34.1 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 47.2 rebounds per game.

The Bucks are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games and 1-6 ATS in their last 7 Monday games. The Knicks are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games and 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games overall. The over is 5-2 in Bucks last 7 overall. The over is 8-2 in Knicks last 10 overall. The Bucks are 4-1-1 ATS in the last 6 meetings in New York and the Bucks are 4-1-1 ATS in the last 6 meetings in New York

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting the benefit of the doubt with this line, but the bottom line is they’ve been in terrible form these last two weeks, and they’re on the road where they lose by an average of 5 points. The New York Knicks are back on one of their mini hot streaks, and you know they’ll be up for this game at home at the Garden. I could see the Bucks rolling here in a bounce back win, but I’m going to grab the free bucket with the Knicks anyway.