New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons: How & Who to Watch in Sunday Matinee

On Sunday afternoon, a blue, long-suffering New York-based franchise will get to participate in a playoff game that has literally been years in the making, doing so in a Midwestern setting.

We are, of course, referring to the New York Knicks’ Sunday Showdown with the Detroit Pistons.

Granted, Sunday’s hosts are far removed from the playoff conversation, but the Knicks are in the thick of the ongoing Eastern Conference postseason hunt, holding the last of the six automatic Eastern Conference playoff spots with a 13-6 mark since Dec. 4. A good part of New York’s early success … literally one-eighth of their victories … has come against the Pistons, as the Knicks will go for their third consecutive season Sweep after taking home the first three get-togethers this season, those triumphs coming by an average margin of 21 points.

