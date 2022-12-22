New York Knicks Trade Try for OG Anunoby from Toronto Raptors; Still Interested?

The New York Knicks are suddenly relatively hot … and were recently hot on the trail of trade help.

Now that the Knicks have climbed from the basement to the No. 6 slots in the NBA East … why not get back on that trade trail?

The Knicks “reached out” to the Toronto Raptors about acquiring rising star OG Anunoby, according to SNY’s Ian Begley. … apparently doing so before the recent rise in the standings.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button