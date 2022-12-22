New York Knicks Trade Try for OG Anunoby from Toronto Raptors; Still Interested?

The New York Knicks are suddenly relatively hot … and were recently hot on the trail of trade help.

Now that the Knicks have climbed from the basement to the No. 6 slots in the NBA East … why not get back on that trade trail?

The Knicks “reached out” to the Toronto Raptors about acquiring rising star OG Anunoby, according to SNY’s Ian Begley. … apparently doing so before the recent rise in the standings.

And with that rise comes an Assumption that the Knicks should now stand pat.

But why? If Anunoby, 25, with an NBA Finals pedigree and scoring at a career-best 19 points per, offers a better path to success than the pieces on the existing roster – which again, is in sixth place in the East, not first place – shouldn’t New York keep up its pursuit?

We get Begley’s for a cool-down.

“That’s a trade that would come at a significant cost,” he wrote. “It’s not a move you make unless you know you have to shake up your roster.”

Meanwhile, The Lowe Post reports, “The entire league wants OG Anunoby. Everybody wants OG Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and Picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell. It’s going to be a lot if it ever happens.”

But it’s not clear what “a lot” is. And short of including Jalen Brunson, the Knicks – who just got a close-up look at Toronto in this week’s loss – should be Exploring every possible deal, including ones like this one, in which some groundwork has been put down.

And why? Because sixth in the East isn’t good enough.

