New York Knicks Trade Proposal Brings Homecoming, Interior Depth

The New York Knicks are looking for a little magic at the trade deadline. What better place to turn, in which case, than Orlando?

A trade proposal from FanNation’s “The Magic Insider” brings together Manhattan and Central Florida, proposing a swap that nets the Knicks Mo Bamba while Isaiah Hartenstein and Cam Reddish head south.

Although Bamba, the sixth overall pick of the 2018 draft, re-upped with Orlando last offseason, he’s no stranger to having his name linked to the Knicks, even flat-out begging New York State native Donovan Mitchell to “come home” on social media when the future Cleveland Cavalier sought new surroundings. Bamba, 24, is a Harlem native and averaged a career-best 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds. He has returned to reserve duties this time around but could find an immediate opportunity in New York with starting center Mitchell Robinson out for at least three weeks.

