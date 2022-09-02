New York Knicks to turn their attention to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

The latest NBA Rumors suggest that the New York Knicks will turn their attention to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Knicks missed out on Donovan Mitchell, who the Utah Jazz traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. New York were linked to Mitchell throughout the summer, but failed to acquire him.

According to Steve Popper of Newsday, the Knicks still have the assets to make a splash when a star becomes available. Popper revealed that Gilgeous-Alexander could be a trade candidate in the future. The Thunder star signed a $172 million rookie extension last summer, but his team is still in the early stages of a rebuild.

SNY’s Ian Begley also shared his thoughts on what’s next for the Knicks. Begley believes the Knicks front office is looking at two different scenarios. The first is that another star like Mitchell will become available, and they are prepared to make a trade.

The second option is to develop their young core into a contender. RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are locked in long-term contracts. Jalen Brunson brings a lot to the table, while Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley could become solid contributors.

Randle already led the Knicks to the Playoffs in 2021, but the team regressed last season. Brunson’s addition puts more pressure on the Knicks, as well as Coach Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks have been stuck in the mud since Patrick Ewing was their superstar.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a breakout campaign last season