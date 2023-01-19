New York Knicks Starter Undergoes Surgery

It’s Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks lost 116-105 at home against the Washington Wizards.

During the game, starting center Mitchell Robinson exited with a thumb injury and did not return.

On Thursday, the team announced that he had a fractured thumb and underwent successful surgery.

Via Knicks PR: “Mitchell Robinson underwent successful surgery today to repair his fractured right thumb at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks.”

