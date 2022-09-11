New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett NBA’s Top Breakout Candidate for 2022-23?

The New York Knicks placed a lot of faith in the long-term development of RJ Barrett when the team elected to use the third overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft to bring him into the fold.

Barrett is entering the fourth season of his NBA career, and it will be vital that he takes a legitimate step towards stardom. It’s not just important for the Knicks’ plans but himself, too, considering he must prove that he was worth giving a four-year, $125 million contract extension.

Last season, Barrett took a step forward in his volume production but became less efficient overall. He averaged 20 points, 5.8 rebounds, and three assists with a 26.8 percent usage rate. The primary issue was that he shot just 40.8 percent from the floor, 34.2 percent from 3-point range, and 71.4 percent from the foul line.

