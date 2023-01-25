New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Former Duke Star

The New York Knicks came into Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-23 record in 48 games.

After missing the NBA Playoffs in 2022 (they were the fourth seed in 2021), the Knicks look like a team that will compete for the postseason.

Former first-round pick Cam Reddish has completely fallen out of head Coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation.

Therefore, he has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the last few weeks.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button