New York Knicks receiving calls regarding former first-rounder

NBA Rumors suggest New York Knicks third-year guard Immanuel Quickley has drawn attention in the trade market. Quickley has emerged as a key rotation player under Coach Tom Thibodeau. The 25th pick from the 2020 draft has averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Quickley’s numbers have dropped this year. He averaged 11.3 points per game over his first years in the NBA. He hasn’t been one of the most efficient field goal shooters, having never touched the 40% mark in his career thus far. This year, he is shooting only 34.8% from the floor, including 28.3% from the arc.

Quickley has generated trade interest, though, due to his tremendous potential. Here’s what SNY’s Ian Begley reported regarding these NBA rumors:

“The Knicks have gotten calls from teams about trades involving guard Immanuel Quickley, per SNY sources.

Begley also shed light on the New York Knicks’ stance on potentially trading Quickley. Here’s what he wrote:

“It’s logical to assume that the Knicks would be hesitant to move Quickley, a strong combo guard drafted by the club in 2020.”

Begley indicated that teams have noted that the Knicks have a stacked roster with young players. They cannot offer significant minutes to all their young pieces, as they also have veteran players in the rotation. That has led to them making calls on Immanuel Quickley as they believe the Knicks will let go of at least one of their prospects in a possible trade before the deadline.

The New York Knicks could use Immanuel Quickley in a significant trade move

The New York Knicks could be in the market Pursuing a big-name prospect via trade. They failed to acquire Donovan Mitchell, despite being touted as the favorites to get a deal done. The Knicks’ search for an All-Star now continues.

The Knicks haven’t had much success over the last decade, but they remain one of the most attractive landing spots. They also have the assets to pull off a blockbuster deal and acquire a bonafide superstar.

The Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson sweepstakes could push many teams into selling near the trade deadline. It could entice the likes of the Knicks to explore trade options over the next few months.

Immanuel Quickley could get included in this kind of situation. According to multiple NBA rumors, Quickley was among the names the Utah Jazz wanted in exchange for Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks know that there are many other teams interested in his services. They could use him as a trading chip for a significant piece.

The New York Knicks could also save one of their unprotected future first-round picks by including a young piece like Quickley in a potential deal for an All-Star caliber player.

