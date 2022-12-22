New York Knicks, Quentin Grimes Hit a Painful, Telling Landmark

New York Knicks fans have gotten almost everything on their Christmas list as their team engages in a holiday homestand that concludes on Dec. 25 itself.

Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have lived up to the nine-figure Billing on their respective contracts, the team embarked on an eight-game winning streak, there are stocking-stuffers left and right thanks to the plethora of draft picks earned over the summer, and the Knicks are in relatively safe ground when it comes to the premature NBA playoff picture: Entering Friday’s visit from the Chicago Bulls (7:30 pm ET, MSG), the Knicks are 4.5 games up on the postseason outliers and, in fact, hold the last of the Eastern Conference’s six automatic playoff spots.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button