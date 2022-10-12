New York Knicks overtake LA Lakers as the NBA team everyone wants to see

Ddespite a mixed off-season and pre-season, the New York Knicks have become the No.1 team in the NBA in terms of demand for tickets to games this season.

The Knicks will enter the new season having managed to snap up Jalen Brunsonbut having failed to land Donovan Mitchellwho ended up on the Cavaliers.

For the first time in five years, it is not the Los Angeles Lakers who lead the list of most in-demand teams on ticket sales website Stub Hub.

The Knicks seem to be the team everyone wants to see this season.

Compared with this time last year, Knicks ticket sales have tripled.

The Lakersmeanwhile, feature in five of the top ten most in-demand games.

The Toronto Raptors come in at No.3 on the list of most in-demand teams, but they are way behind the Lakers.

Last year’s finalists, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriorscomplete the top five.

Top 10 most in-demand teams by ticket sales New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers Toronto Raptors Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors Brooklyn Nets Miami Heat Philadelphia 76ers Dallas Mavericks Chicago Bulls

“The new NBA season is seeing a Massive 65% jump in ticket sales on StubHub compared to last year, anchored by New York and Los Angeles teams,” said a StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli.

“With the lifting of COVID restrictions that impacted the start of last season in some major markets, the Warriors and Raptors return to prominence on this year’s list of top-selling teams and join the Celtics, Cavaliers and Mavericks in contributing to increased demand across the league.”

The biggest risers on the list, meanwhile, were the Cavs, who have seen sales rocket 653%, no doubt boosted by the Donovan Mitchell factor.

Teams with the biggest rise in sales from last year Cleveland Cavaliers, 653% Golden State Warriors, 437% Houston Rockets, 272% Dallas Mavericks, 257% Toronto Raptors, 226% New Orleans Pelicans, 211% New York Knicks, 191% Memphis Grizzlies, 149% Orlando Magic, 122% Minnesota Timberwolves, 111%

In the regular season, there were 10 special games that everyone wanted to see, according to StubHub.