New York Knicks open to Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley departures

Recent NBA Rumors suggest that the New York Knicks are open to the idea of ​​trading Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley. With the Knicks in favor of shipping the veteran guards, The Athletic’s Shams Charania shared more details on the matter.

The Knicks haven’t been the most impressive to start the 2022-23 season. Although they feature a balanced record of 8-8, New York doesn’t inspire much hope as a franchise that can compete for the title.

The team was a major figure in several trade rumors in the offseason. The Knicks were very active in acquiring Donovan Mitchell, who eventually landed in the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This stems from the Knicks’ point guard woes over the last few seasons. With Kemba Walker being a failed move for the team, New York hopes to see Jalen Brunson shine for his Hometown team.

Brunson has been fairly solid in his own right. This has favored New York as it gives them a little depth in the point guard spot. However, this depth has also opened the avenue for a team to consider a trade.

Bearing in mind the Knicks’ point guard depth, New York is rumored to be open to the idea of ​​trading Derrick Rose or Immanuel Quickley. This was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who said:

“The Knicks have shown a willingness to discuss Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks, league sources say, as a way to sort out the team’s glut at the guard position throughout the season.”

As mentioned earlier, Brunson has been doing a solid job as New York’s starting point guard. However, the same cannot be said about the team’s backup point guards.

Rose and Quickley have both had Rocky starts to the season. With Rose struggling to find his rhythm, the veteran hasn’t been able to contribute as much as the team would like to see. Meanwhile, Quickley has shown a lot of upside on both ends of the floor. However, they haven’t been extremely consistent.

With the New York Knicks moving Evan Fournier out of the rotation, the team is in the process of making some major changes. Whether these changes will also feature trades involving Quickley and/or Rose will be worth keeping track of.

The New York Knicks have seen teams show interest in Immanuel Quickley