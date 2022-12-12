New York Knicks not interested in signing Carmelo Anthony

Recent NBA Rumors suggest that the New York Knicks aren’t interested in signing Carmelo Anthony. While the Knicks look for depth in the power forward position, the former Knicks superstar doesn’t present himself as an option for the team.

The New York Knicks enjoyed some of their most productive years in the modern era with Carmelo Anthony as the frontman. Having signed the star from the Denver Nuggets in the middle of the 2010-11 season, Anthony instantly made an impact in New York.

As a superstar in his prime, Anthony was a talismanic figure for the Knicks. Establishing himself as one of the craftiest offensive players in the game, Anthony and the Knicks were a real threat in the Eastern Conference.

Anthony spent a very fruitful seven years with the Knicks. Although this period wasn’t laced with much success, New York became an exciting team to follow.

After his departure, the former Knicks star bounced around several teams until he found himself out of the league. Although he made a comeback as a rotation player with the Portland Trail Blazers and the LA Lakers, the 39-year-old finds himself in a similar situation yet again.

While there have been rumors of the Knicks pursuing Anthony as a free agent, none of these talks materialized. However, the Knicks’ current situation has presented a golden opportunity for the veteran to make a comeback.

New York is currently facing a shortage of power forwards. With Obi Toppin out of the rotation due to injury, the Knicks require a reliable presence. In this respect, Anthony has emerged as a great option.

However, a reunion may not be on the cards for the former Knicks star after all.

According to Newsday’s Steve Popper, the New York Knicks are not interested in signing Carmelo Anthony. Popper mentioned this in his article when he wrote:

“Based on one Knicks source, the indications are that Anthony would not fit the style the Knicks are trying to play — namely defense.

“Anthony has had his Moments on that end when he exceeded expectations, playing hard on both ends for Mike Woodson in the 2012-13 season, when he earned MVP consideration. But with the game changing and the emphasis on pushing the pace on offense while clamping down on defense, it sounds as if the Knicks don’t think he’d fit.”

New York has tried to get Younger by putting Derrick Rose up for trade. In this light, signing Anthony would be counterproductive. While additionally, considering the rate of Obi Toppin’s recovery, the Knicks may not need to sign the Veteran at all.

The New York Knicks don’t need Carmelo Anthony

Popper wrote in his article that his Knicks source has indicated that the New York Knicks won’t gain much from signing Carmelo Anthony. This is primarily because of the way the team is structured at the moment.

Under Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have taken on a more defensive mindset. While this hasn’t come through in practical output in most cases, Thibodeau continues to push his players hard, particularly his starters.

While Anthony has still shown the ability to produce on the Offensive front, he offers virtually nothing defensively. Meanwhile, with Obi Toppin recovering from injury, the Knicks will simply be adding an extra player to the payroll.

The Knicks are a young team with a lot of potential. With Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle leading the way, the New York Knicks have some solid players on their roster.

The need for Carmelo Anthony will be eliminated upon Toppin’s return. While he could still serve as a solid mentor, New York may not gain much from making such a move happen.

