New York Knicks monitoring Zach LaVine’s status as trade deadline nears

The NBA’s trade deadline is a little over a month away and there is a growing amount of speculation surrounding the Chicago Bulls and guard Zach LaVine. The New York Knicks have been monitoring the situation closely as they look to upgrade their roster and make a run at the Playoffs this season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button