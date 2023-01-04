New York Knicks monitoring Zach LaVine’s status as trade deadline nears

The NBA’s trade deadline is a little over a month away and there is a growing amount of speculation surrounding the Chicago Bulls and guard Zach LaVine. The New York Knicks have been monitoring the situation closely as they look to upgrade their roster and make a run at the Playoffs this season.

Will LaVine be available?

The Bulls came into the new season with elevated goals after making it to the NBA Playoffs last year as the sixth seed. Still, things have not gone their way as they have stumbled into a Dismal 16-21 record for the 2022-2023 season, good for 11th in the Eastern Conference. With that, the NBA’s Sharks smell blood in the water, and the Knicks are among them.

It has been reported that the Knicks have been keeping tabs on LaVine, who is averaging 22.7 points, his lowest mark since the 2018-2019 season. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype said the Knicks remain committed to bringing in a top-notch wingman after losing out on the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes in the offseason.

“They tried to get Donovan Mitchell. They’ve got their eyes on Zach LaVine. They’re monitoring him, they’re looking for the star that’s going to become available, which I think is, of course, they’re going to do that,” said Scotto.

What would be the price?

However, Scotto also mentioned that if and when the Bulls decide to make LaVine available, the price tag would be high.

As an All-Star guard, the Knicks will likely have to part with a mix of young Talent and Picks in order to land him. The question is: does New York think LaVine could push them over the edge? He certainly has the star power to do so, but whether or not the Knicks are willing to pay the steep price remains to be seen.

“But at the same time, from a negotiating standpoint, any team that’s got a star that is willing to put them on the market and talk to the Knicks is going to try to Squeeze them like an orange in Tropicana orange juice, you’re going to get it all out with no pump. That’s what you’re going to want, and the Rudy Gobert trade screwed up everything for everybody,” Scotto added.

Scotto is referring to the blockbuster deal that sent All-Star center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves this past offseason. The Wolves paid a steep price for the Frenchman, sending five players and five draft picks to acquire the former Defensive Player of the Year.

LaVine recently signed a five-year, $215.2 million contract in July. However, his play has been inconsistent this season, leading many to question whether he’ll be able to live up to his hefty contract.