New York Knicks Drop Season Series to Toronto Raptors, 4th in a Row

At the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the New York Knicks once again wilted in the fourth quarter.

Deja vu came back for the Knicks at the worst possible hour, as they let up 39 points in the final frame, falling behind by as much as 16 in a 125-116 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night. Four Toronto starters had at least 19 points with old Metropolitan Nemesis Fred VanVleet leading the way with 28.

