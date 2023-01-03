New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions for NFL Week 18

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 18 Picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 am MST on Fox.

The Dolphins are a 1-point favorite in the game.

Vinnie Iyer writes: “The Dolphins are in another tough place at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (finger) hurting, just like they were in the Week 5 blowout loss to the Jets in New York. Their QB play already has been Shaky during the five-game losing streak. The Jets’ defense rebounds and gets a break vs. an inconsistent running game while Mike White plays OK enough with his weapons in good matchups.”

Bookies.com: Take the under in Jets vs. Dolphins game

Bill Speros writes: “For the 54th consecutive season, the Jets will not win a championship. The Dolphins will need help to get into the Playoffs – notably a win here and a loss by the Patriots. But their starting QB could be a game-time decision. Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol until further notice. Teddy Bridgewater was hurt against New England. And Skylar Thompson is Skylar Thompson. This total is generous.”

The site’s formula predicts that the Jets will win the Week 18 NFL game.

OddsChecker: Go with the Jets with the points vs. Dolphins

It writes: “The status of Tua is really important here. The Jets are 5-0 against backup QBs this year. Their ability to feast on backups was the reason they got off to such a hot start this year when everything seemed to be going their way. If it’s Skylar Thompson on Sunday the Jets could have a shot to make up that 3 point spread. If it’s Tua though, this will almost certainly be all Miami. With Tua’s status uncertain, I’m taking the Jets for now. “

BJ Rudell writes: “For both teams, QB injuries and erratic play have almost doomed their hopes. Critically important is this game’s locale. Miami can still squeak into the postseason despite losing five straight. Notably, four of those five were on the road against very good teams. Their superior backfield and receivers should compensate for a seemingly more vulnerable defense and questionable QB play.”

Bill Bender writes: “The Dolphins have a shot at the AFC Wild Card, but Tua Tagovailoa remains out so it’s on Teddy Bridgewater to break a five-game losing streak. The Jets also are on a five-game losing streak, and they’ ve lost their last four road games. Miami takes that last playoff spot, but just barely.”

